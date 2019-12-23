Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.