Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

