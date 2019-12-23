Metlife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.56

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 4249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

