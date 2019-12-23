MineBee (MB) One Day Volume Tops $532,457.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. MineBee has a market capitalization of $47.98 million and approximately $532,457.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, MineBee has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

