MKM Partners Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to $2.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 33,418,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,238,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

