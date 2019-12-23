Monero Classic Hits One Day Volume of $237.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $237.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00636054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,646,560 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.