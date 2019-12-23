Morgan Stanley Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $98.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $98.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

