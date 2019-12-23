Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $139.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.80 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $119.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $554.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $559.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.49. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 254,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.