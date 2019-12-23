MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTN GRP LTD/S stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. MTN GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

About MTN GRP LTD/S

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

