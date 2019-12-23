NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NAH stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. NAHL Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.75.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

