NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on NantHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered NantHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.57. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in NantHealth by 436.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 154.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NantHealth by 778.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

