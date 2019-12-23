National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.31.

Shares of ERO opened at C$22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.37. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

