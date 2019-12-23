Nexo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.39 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00001249 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bancor Network and DDEX. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $53.01 million and $9.39 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, Allbit, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

