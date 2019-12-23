Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.37.

NKE opened at $99.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.