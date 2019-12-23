Northcoast Research Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Neutral

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

