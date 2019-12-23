Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NFBK opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

