NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.75

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.75 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 27919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

