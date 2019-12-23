Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $16.38 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.38 or 0.00215877 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $9,180.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Obyte's official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

