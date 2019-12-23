Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Head to Head Analysis

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 301.23%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 4.43 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -10.15 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -94.57% -189.62% -36.65% Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45%

Summary

Ocugen beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.