On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) vs. Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot Microelectronics and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 0 1 4 0 2.80 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $151.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 4.01 $39.22 million $6.72 21.28 On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.29 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -3.10

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 3.78% 21.12% 10.17% On Track Innovations -12.66% -31.14% -15.65%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats On Track Innovations on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

