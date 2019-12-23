Oppenheimer Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

MRNS stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

