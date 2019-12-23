Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $927,119.00 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00584176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00227294 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00083554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

