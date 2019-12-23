Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $332.00

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 29072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.21).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 million and a P/E ratio of 328.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 7,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70), for a total value of £20,001.58 ($26,310.94). Also, insider Richard Starr sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.59), for a total value of £20,308.47 ($26,714.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,256.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

