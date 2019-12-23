PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will report sales of $733.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $747.67 million. PC Connection reported sales of $709.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 over the last three months. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in PC Connection by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

