Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

Shares of INTU stock opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.04. The stock has a market cap of $457.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

