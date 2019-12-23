Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.04 Million

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $119.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $124.27 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $466.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $471.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $493.91 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $531.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $446.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

