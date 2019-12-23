Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 19,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,770. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,770 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.