Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $59.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 240237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,330 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

