Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.42. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.