Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) VP Todd W. Kingma Sells 2,300 Shares

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 47,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $24,374,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

