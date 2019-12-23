Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $258,107.50 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PXD stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.16. 11,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

