Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SC. Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after purchasing an additional 934,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $21,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth $6,687,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

