Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,526.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 6,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 60.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

