PIVX Tops One Day Volume of $205,821.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bisq, CoinExchange and Binance. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $205,821.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010164 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005628 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, YoBit, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Graviex, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

