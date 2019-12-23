PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $10,306.00 and $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

