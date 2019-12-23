Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTLA. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.06. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

