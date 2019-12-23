Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.