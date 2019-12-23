PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) vs. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and PREMIER FOODS P/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $13.39 billion 0.81 $1.36 billion N/A N/A PREMIER FOODS P/ADR $1.08 billion 0.36 -$44.37 million $0.56 4.18

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PREMIER FOODS P/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and PREMIER FOODS P/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PREMIER FOODS P/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and PREMIER FOODS P/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 9.64% 24.70% 14.54% PREMIER FOODS P/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats PREMIER FOODS P/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

