Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Presidio has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Presidio has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

