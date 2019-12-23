Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Hits $208,878.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Privatix has a total market cap of $208,878.00 and $1,183.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

