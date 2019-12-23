Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pro-Dex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

