ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PRQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.