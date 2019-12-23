Provoco Token Price Down 48.5% Over Last Week (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Provoco Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $172,682.00 and approximately $8,174.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Provoco Token Token Trading

Provoco Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.