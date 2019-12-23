Prudential (LON:PRU) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,696 ($22.31) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,657.33 ($21.80).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,443 ($18.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.79. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,166.27). Also, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($456,787.69). Insiders bought 26,015 shares of company stock valued at $36,126,698 in the last 90 days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.