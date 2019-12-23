Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

