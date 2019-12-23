Pure (PUREX) Market Capitalization Hits $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00068399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00585882 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.