Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.38. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

