Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

LON:PURP opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.41.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.