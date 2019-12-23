Puxin (NYSE:NEW) versus Grand Canyon Education (NYSE:LOPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

97.5% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $845.50 million 5.56 $229.01 million $5.09 19.17 Puxin $324.07 million 2.50 -$121.21 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Puxin.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 34.73% 20.50% 16.70% Puxin -23.86% -129.24% -14.44%

Volatility & Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Puxin has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 205.70%. Given Puxin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Puxin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.