PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 152525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

